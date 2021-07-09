57,557 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.45. 2,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,095. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

