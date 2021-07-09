580,403 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 580,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.26% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Landsea Homes stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.83. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.