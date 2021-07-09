59,020 Shares in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after purchasing an additional 289,794 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,001,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 136.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,525,000 after purchasing an additional 154,157 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

NYSE:BAX traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,534. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.