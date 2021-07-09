$6.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the highest is $7.28 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $6.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.93 billion to $29.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $32.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $152.46 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,672,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,114 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

