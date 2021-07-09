60,000 Shares in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Acquired by Courage Capital Management LLC

Courage Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000. Easterly Government Properties accounts for about 1.1% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Courage Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 5,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.08. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.