61,350 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Acquired by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,350 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,000. Autodesk accounts for about 1.1% of Governors Lane LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the software company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,681 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,644. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

