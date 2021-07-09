61,459 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Bought by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

NTES traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,984. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $82.93 and a one year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

