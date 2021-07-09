62,190 Shares in AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of AppHarvest as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

APPH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $14.46 on Friday. AppHarvest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

