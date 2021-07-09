$622.69 Million in Sales Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will post sales of $622.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $638.90 million and the lowest is $610.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $523.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Woodward.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $119.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.14. Woodward has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after purchasing an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Woodward (WWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.