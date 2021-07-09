66,000 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,709,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1,726.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,726,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cameco by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,531,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 256.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,671,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,620 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 88,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

