6,800 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $825,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.30.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

