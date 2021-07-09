$687.10 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post $687.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $686.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $688.20 million. Green Plains reported sales of $417.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPRE. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $32.26 on Friday. Green Plains has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 26.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 13.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

