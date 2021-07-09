$69.55 Billion in Sales Expected for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post $69.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.31 billion and the highest is $70.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $282.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.12 billion to $283.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $305.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $409.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $287.10 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $386.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.