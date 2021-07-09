69,200 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,419,000. S&P Global comprises 6.2% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

SPGI stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $416.25. 5,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $419.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

