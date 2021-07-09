$7.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report $7.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Netflix posted sales of $6.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $29.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $29.45 billion to $30.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $34.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.00 billion to $35.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX opened at $530.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $504.67. Netflix has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after buying an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,271,291,000 after buying an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,500,350 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

