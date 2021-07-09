74,583 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Acquired by DSAM Partners London Ltd

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,761 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 180,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 508,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 270,523 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares during the period. 47.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Option Care Health news, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. 47.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,514. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

