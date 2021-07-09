$75.62 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to post sales of $75.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.15 million. Gogo posted sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year sales of $317.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.95 million to $329.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.16 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Gogo stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94. Gogo has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

