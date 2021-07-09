$760.45 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $760.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $758.51 million to $762.38 million. PAE posted sales of $643.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.51 million. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

NASDAQ PAE opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

