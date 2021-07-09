83,600 Shares in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.05% of BOX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

BOX stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.59 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

