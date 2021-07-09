$850.09 Million in Sales Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report sales of $850.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $811.40 million and the highest is $863.80 million. Floor & Decor reported sales of $462.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of FND opened at $105.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.03.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

