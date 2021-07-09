88mph Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $344,554.00 (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. 88mph has a market capitalization of $12.48 million and approximately $344,554.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can currently be purchased for $33.65 or 0.00100907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.00892616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 394,402 coins and its circulating supply is 370,807 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 88mph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

