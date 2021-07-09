8PAY Price Hits $0.0386 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. 8PAY has a market cap of $390,997.75 and approximately $213,421.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00122353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00163540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,145.20 or 1.00165003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00951846 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.