$918.87 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post sales of $918.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $909.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $927.20 million. Ventas posted sales of $943.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

VTR stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas has a 12 month low of $33.82 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

