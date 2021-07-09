953,271 Shares in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 953,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.37% of AMMO at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWW. Roth Capital raised their price objective on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

POWW opened at $8.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.82 and a beta of -0.66.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

AMMO Profile

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

