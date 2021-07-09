$964.42 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce $964.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $989.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $945.64 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $920.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.36.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total transaction of $332,145.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,887 shares of company stock worth $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $36,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 926.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 98,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,051,000 after acquiring an additional 88,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $474.55 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $479.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $442.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

