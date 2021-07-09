Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Cap Reaches $36.65 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $36.65 million and $21.83 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aavegotchi coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00896479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Aavegotchi (GHST) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 39,629,964 coins and its circulating supply is 36,150,000 coins. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

