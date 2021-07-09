AC Milan Fan Token Price Tops $5.90 (ACM)

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. AC Milan Fan Token has a market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $5.90 or 0.00017981 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,791.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.78 or 0.06354535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.79 or 0.01463137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.33 or 0.00394404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00149337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.75 or 0.00618284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00008768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.89 or 0.00414391 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00327611 BTC.

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

