Accenture (ACN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) in the last few weeks:

6/29/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $325.00 to $340.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $305.00 to $316.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $301.00 to $322.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $302.00 to $330.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $342.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/23/2021 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

6/15/2021 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $313.00 to $329.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

ACN stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,261. The stock has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $309.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,708 shares of company stock worth $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 12,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

