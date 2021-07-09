AceD Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,749.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, AceD has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a market cap of $54,601.69 and approximately $1,749.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

