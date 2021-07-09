ACoconut Hits Market Capitalization of $646,119.36 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 9th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000725 BTC on major exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $646,119.36 and approximately $5,129.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ACoconut

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

