Actinium Price Tops $0.0271 on Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 9th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $884,486.83 and approximately $8,242.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,665,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

