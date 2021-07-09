Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.68

Active Energy Group PLC (LON:AEG) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), with a volume of 12,240,662 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,627.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £24.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.68.

About Active Energy Group (LON:AEG)

Active Energy Group PLC engages in the development and commercialization of biomass into renewable energy pellet products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Forestry & Natural Resources and CoalSwitch. It offers CoalSwitch, a biomass-based fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops; and PeatSwitch, a steam beneficiated and soil substrate product, which is made from waste fiber.

