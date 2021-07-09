Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Acushnet worth $8,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Acushnet alerts:

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Acushnet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

In related news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.10. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $54.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.82%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.