Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 32,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 74,580 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 808,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMS traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,384. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

