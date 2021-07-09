Add.xyz (ADD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6,652.00

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $6,652.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

ADD is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars.

