Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Bought by Lakewood Capital Management LP

Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Adient comprises about 1.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.79% of Adient worth $32,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Adient by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Adient by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,051. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.28. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

