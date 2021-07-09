Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.91. 7,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96.

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

