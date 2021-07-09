Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 297 ($3.88). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 249,185 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £638.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

