Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 580.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $41,760,937. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

