Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Management LLC

Synergy Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,697 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after buying an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 853,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,931,728. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

