Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Several research firms recently commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market cap of $738.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.14.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

