Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$5.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.27.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Shares of AAV traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.09. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$1.54 and a one year high of C$5.17. The stock has a market cap of C$957.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.