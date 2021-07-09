Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.06% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.27.

Shares of AAV stock traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.09. 1,163,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,891. The stock has a market cap of C$957.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.09. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.54 and a 52 week high of C$5.17.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

