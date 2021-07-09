aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $109.26 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $109.26 million and approximately $24.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00099430 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $307.11 or 0.00904104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

