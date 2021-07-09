Aeron Achieves Market Cap of $10,691.64 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 53.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $10,691.64 and $78,945.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00055263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00018026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.51 or 0.00903937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005194 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

