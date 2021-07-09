AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of AeroVironment worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 3.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AeroVironment by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $1,418,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,101.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,600 shares of company stock worth $13,316,999. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

