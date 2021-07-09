Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Major Shareholder Acquires $59,438.40 in Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman purchased 4,640 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $59,438.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AFBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 18.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Affinity Bancshares from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

