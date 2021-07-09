Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.25. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 3,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$348.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25.

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.