African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Trading Up 0.1%

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.64. Approximately 16,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 133,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGAC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $957,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,964,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

