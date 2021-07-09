AGA Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,867.00 (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One AGA Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, AGA Token has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. AGA Token has a total market cap of $10.26 million and $4,867.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00046079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00162892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,802.54 or 1.00111988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.94 or 0.00950505 BTC.

AGA Token Profile

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 9,292,984 coins. AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn . AGA Token’s official website is agatoken.com

Buying and Selling AGA Token

